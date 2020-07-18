Painful policies but we are getting things right claims Foreign Affairs minister Moyo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has claimed that the reasons for economic crisis in Zimbabwe were painful decisions taken by the Zanu PF administration in order to “rectify” the economy from where it was during the reign of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

In an interview on DW’s Conflict Zone, hosted by Sarah Kelly, Foreign Affairs, Sibusiso Moyo said the economy had great fundamentals and the painful economic crisis facing the country was meant to “make things right.”

When Mnangagwa assumed power through a military coup that overthrew Mugabe in November 2017, he promised reforms but so far, his government has seemingly failed to calm international worries over corruption and human rights, while millions face poverty and a dire economy.

“There was hope and there’s still hope because we have got to take painful decisions to rectify the economy from where it was and that these pitiful decisions are the ones which appear as if they are making people lose hope. But in reality, they are getting things right.

“This economy has got very strong fundamentals. In fact, stronger fundamentals than what was there before,” Moyo claimed

On the backdrop of an earlier extension of longstanding US sanctions and the EU renewed arms embargo, Moyo claimed international sanctions were causing “untold sufferings” to the population.

“The whole gamut of sanctions to this country has caused serious and unintended consequences,” Moyo added.

In April the European Union and international aid groups anticipated food insecurity for millions of Zimbabweans caused by several factors, including hyperinflation, Covid-19 and currency shortages.

The Zanu PF government has been accused at home and abroad of corruption. Moyo said “Corruption is something which we are acting on and not just something which is theoretical.”

In June, Health minister, Obadiah Moyo was arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission over allegations of corruption and released on ZWL $50 000 bail. The Foreign Affairs minister cited this as a “testimony” of the government’s “anti-corruption drive,”

“There’s justice in this country. He’s going to appear in court and every evidence is going to be presented. And then it will be up to the judiciary either to convict him or not. But that’s not the responsibility of the executive,” Moyo said. Nehanda Radio