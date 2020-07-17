SA police knock on the door of men who flashed R1m on social media

SOUTH AFRICA – The two young men seen on a video holding a bag filled with money, thought to be more than R1million, were forced to leave their home for their own safety.

This was after two sets of police officers arrived at the family’s home to enquire about the money after seeing the video on Facebook.

When the video, showing one of them biting into a thick roll of notes, surfaced it was said that the pair from Lamontville had found the bag of money in a bush in the area.

However, the young men’s uncle, who did not want to be named, denied this telling the Daily News this week that the money belonged to him.

“The boys made the video but it’s a lie that the money was found, that’s my money that I have been saving. I got the money through pyramid schemes and sport betting and I also put money from my stokvel in that bag. My brother put the video up on his socials but soon took it down.

However, another boy took that video and made it his status. That’s how it started going viral,” he said.

He claimed that he gambled and often won large sums of money which he was saving to renovate the family’s home.

“In the afternoon, police arrived and they asked about the money saying that they had seen the video shared on social media and that the cash was found in the bushes. I told them this was my money, some of which I got from social media gifting groups where I multiplied my stokvel money.”

When the police left, he decided to move the boys and the money because more police may arrive. “Sure enough another set of policemen came in the evening and I told them the same thing,” said the uncle.

In the video, the one young man holds the bag filled with money while the one next to him picks up the rolls of cash, both with huge grins on their faces.

In the background, someone is asking for permission to make the video while another voice is heard saying: “This R1.5m that these guys have in their hands, it’s all through trying in life, it’s R1.5m.”

The video was still being shared on Facebook yesterday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an inquiry would be opened.

“There’s no confirmation of people or police going there to the boys.” People with knowledge of the incident should see the Lamontville station commander.” Daily News (SA)