Armed man in court for ‘raping’ ex-wife in six-day ordeal

By Leonard Ncube

A man from Lusulu in Binga allegedly armed himself with an iron bar and okapi knife, kidnapped his ex-wife and raped her multiple times over six-days at his homestead.

The 38-year-old man from Chief Sinamagonde was arrested after the complainant reported the rape to Lusulu Police Station.

The woman managed to escape on Friday last week and filed a report on the same day.

The complainant is aged 33 years and the couple has been on separation for an undisclosed period.

The accused was not asked to plead when he appeared before Binga resident magistrate Mr Urgent Vundla on Wednesday. He was remanded in custody to July 22.

Prosecuting, Mr Quiet Mpofu said the accused forced his ex-wife into sex at knife-point in the bush on Sunday last week.

“On 28 June around 11PM the complainant was coming from a church service when the accused emerged from the bush armed with an iron bar. He forced the complainant to go with him to his homestead. While on their way and in the bush, the accused raped the complainant once while threatening to stab her with an okapi knife,” said Mr Mpofu.

The court heard that the accused forcibly had sex with the complainant again when they arrived at his homestead on the same night.

He allegedly detained his ex-wife in one of the huts and had sex with her during the night on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday last week, the court was told.

The complainant managed to escape last Friday morning and proceeded to Lusulu Police station where she filed a report leading to Mumpande’s arrest. The Chronicle