Zinara unveils self-service licensing machine

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration with its partner GeneInsure, has introduced a self-service vehicle licensing machine that will go a long way in bringing convenience to the motoring public.

The introduction of the machine is in line with Zinara’s broader thrust of encouraging the use of self-service and online platforms to do vehicle licensing.

One of the self-service machines by Zinara and GeneInsure has been deployed at the Esibank tollgate along the Harare-Bindura Highway and will be operational soon.

The Zinara board led by its vice chairperson, Ms Lizwe Bunu, visited the Esibank tollgate yesterday on a familiarisation tour where the team had an appreciation of the self-service machine and other innovations being undertaken by Univern which works with Zinara.

Speaking to The Herald at the Esibank tollgate, GeneInsure head of IT and solutions Mr Constantine Mambariza said: “The machine is a one stop shop as motorists can buy both their insurance, vehicle licencing discs and radio licences at one goal. The machine works 24/7 and is strategically located at places such as tollgates, shopping malls, service stations and traditional Zinara licensing sites.”

Mr Mambariza said the use of the machine would go a long way in de-congesting licensing sites.

Zinara public relations manager, Mr Tendai Mugabe, said they were encouraging motorists to use the self-service machine and the online vehicle licensing platforms.

“Our target is to eliminate queues at licensing sites and we are urging the motoring public to make use of this self-service machine to license their vehicles,” he said.

“If you visit our website and social media pages, you will see that we have several partners that are offering online vehicle licensing services. We are also cognisant of the fact that we are in Covid-19 situation and we would not want to congest our licensing sites. Online licensing is convenient in every sense as motorists can do all the licensing in the comfort of their homes.”

He said the use of online services would also go a long way in dealing with corruption as there would be no human interaction. The Herald