Obadiah Moyo sacked as Health Minister

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has today fired Obadiah Moyo from the Health Ministry with immediate effect citing “inappropriate conduct.”

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda confirmed the development.

“Please be advised that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E D Mnangagwa has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with subsection 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe has removed Dr Obadiah Moyo from the Office of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Government Minister.”

Moyo was arrested last month by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officials over a USD$ 60 million scandal that saw Drax International being awarded a tender without requisite paperwork.

Moyo was granted ZWL $50 000 bail the following day.

Delish Nguwaya, the local representative of Drax International, was in custody for the same COVID-19 scandal and was also freed on ZWL $50 000 bail on Tuesday.

Nguwaya was arrested last month on charges of lying to the government that his company was a medical firm in a bid to supply the government with medical supplies.

At the centre of the Drax corruption scandal is Zimbabwe’s First Family with Mnangagwa’s son Collins fingered as the beneficiary.

According to multiple sources and leaked letters, a company called Drax Consult and another called Drax International both owned by a friend of the Mnangagwa family (Nguwaya) were first awarded a contract worth USD$ 20 million to supply medical equipment and medicines and another USD$ 40 million for the supply of Covid-19 medicine and personal protective equipment.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and his Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga have also been accused of involvement in the scandal while Moyo is the only Cabinet minister sacrificed so far.