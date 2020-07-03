Noel Kaseke self-solating at home

By Ricky Zililo

Former Highlanders and national team right-back Noel Kaseke has been self-isolating at home after sneaking into the country a fortnight ago.

Kaseke, who is now coaching in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), delayed annual leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had been making frantic efforts to return home to be with his family since April, but couldn’t travel since most flights were grounded.

Football action in UAE was suspended until August, which means Kaseke will be home for just a month before returning to his base.

He is based in the UAE city of Fujairah where he is an assistant coach at Dibba Al-Hissin Sports Cultural Club who play in that country’s First Division.

The former Zimbabwe international described being under quarantine as a challenge.

“It’s really difficult, but at the same time good because we’re catching up with my family,” said Kaseke.

Before returning home, Kaseke underwent tests in the UAE and tested negative to Covid-19.

Kaseke has also been spreading the “stay at home and keep social distancing” message as part of his Covid-19 awareness campaign. The Chronicle