Biggie Zuze to be buried in Bindura

By Mehluli Sibanda

Former Dynamos midfielder, Biggie Zuze, who died in Harare at the age of 55 last Thursday after a short illness will be laid to rest in his home town of Bindura on Monday.

Information provided Dynamos said Zuze’s body will leave Harare for Bindura on Sunday with his burial the following day.

“The body our beloved coach, the late Biggie Zuze will leave for Bindura today mid-day from the late coach’s Stoneridge residence for Bindura. Burial will take place in Bindura on Monday. Time of the burial will be communicated in due course tomorrow,’’ read the update sent out by Dynamos.

Zuze passed away at a private medical facility at High Glen Shopping Centre in the capital city after having breathing difficulties.

At the time of his death, Zuze was an assistant coach to Tonderai Ndiraya at DeMbare. Some of his previous high-profile coaching roles were with the now defunct Monomotapa and Triangle.

He was heavily involved in the planning for the start of the 2020 season, whose start has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Zuze leaves behind a wife and two children.

A hard-working midfielder during his playing days, Zuze joined Dynamos from Bindura United during the middle of the 1983 season and made his name playing alongside the likes of David Mandigora, Kenneth Jere, Elvis “Chuchu” Chiweshe, Clayton Munemo as well as Moses Chunga.

Meanwhile, a number of former players, football personalities as well as coaches have made financial contributions towards Zuze’s funeral expenses.

Madinda Ndlovu, Joseph Takaringofa, Daniel Veremu, Prince Matore, Tendai Samanja, Beaven Chikaka, Chenjerai Dube, Norman Komani, Bongani Mafu, Nesbert Saruchera, David Kutyauripo, Shadreck Mlauzi, Lizwe Sweswe, Philani Mabhena, Stanford Mutizwa, Arthur Tutani, Godfrey Tamirepi, Philani Ncube, Lloyd Mutasa, Oscar Mazhambe, Tembo Chuma, Stewart Murisa, George Mudiwa, Stanley Chirambadare and Cuthbert Chitima were some of those who chipped in to assist his family. Sunday News