MDC Alliance abductees granted bail, ordered not to use social media

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The High Court on Friday granted ZWL $10 000 bail each to MDC Alliance Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe and her colleagues Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova and ordered them not to communicate with the media or social media.

As part of the bail conditions the trio are to report to the Zimbabwe Republic Police three times a week, hand in their passports, not to interfere with witnesses and to reside at their given addresses.

The three were arrested by police last month after staging a peaceful demonstration in Harare in which they were calling government to provide food for the poor during Covid-19 national lockdown.

The ZRP Spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed their arrest in the state media but a dramatic U-turn saw the government denying that even though the story remains on the Herald website.

They were allegedly abducted from cells, tortured and sexually abused by suspected state agents.

The three suffered massive injuries and trauma, and they were admitted at a private medical facility for treatment after they were found in Bindura four days after their disappearance and were charged for violating Covid-19 rules and faking their abduction.

The state prosecutor Charles Muchemwa has so far told the court that they are witnesses who saw the trio driving in Mamombe’s car in the capital at a time they claimed they had been held captive.

“Investigations conducted by the police established that the accused persons were never abducted but they created or stage managed the kidnapping, in that during the time of the alleged kidnapping, the accused persons visited Belgravia Shopping Centre in Harare.

“At around 16:54 hrs, accused were physically seen by members of the public who will testify that,at Belgravia Shopping Centre , while in a silver Mercedes Benz, registration number AFE 9222 which was being driven by accused 1 (Mamombe) contrary to their claim that they were at an unknown place under unlawful detention,” said the state in its submissions.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has strongly denied the claim saying “How can one falsify such degrees of inhuman and degrading treatment?

“We are asking for the perpetrators to be brought to answer for what they did to these women. All they did was protest against hunger only to be subjected to all this.” Nehanda Radio