SANDF condemns abuse as video clip of ‘soldier’ assaulting woman surfaces

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Monday it condemned acts of violence against the vulnerable, women, and children, after a video clip surfaced of an unidentified man dressed in army fatigues abusing a woman.

“Investigations have been launched to identify the coward in the clip by the relevant Military Police officials,” said the organisation in a statement.

The SANDF “wholly and unreservedly supports national efforts and all campaigns against women and children abuse by individuals not worthy to be called men”, read the statement, adding that any kind of gender-based violence against women and children in the military community was unacceptable and frowned upon.

“The SANDF condemns in its strongest terms, any type of abuse against women and children by any member of the SANDF. Currently, members of the military police have launched an investigation into the matter in order to bring the suspect to book to face the full might of the law as soon as possible.”

The SANDF was deployed throughout the country at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, but was immediately criticised for its heavy-handed approach towards citizens as it tried to enforce lockdown regulations.

Alexandra resident Collins Khoza died at the hands of soldiers and metro police on April 10, following a severe beating.

But an internal report into the incident by the military appeared to exonerate those implicated in the man’s death, causing outrage among some South African citizens.

The matter is now under investigation by the military ombudsman, while the South African Police Service is conducting its own investigation. African News Agency