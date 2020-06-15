“You’re a member of a blood cult”: Apostle Chiwenga fires back at “foolish” Kazembe

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Fearless Apostle Talent Chiwenga has told Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe that he belongs to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “blood cult” administration.

Chiwenga was responding to claims made by Kazembe that the preacher was among those who are peddling rumours about a coup or a change of government.

In a video circulating on social media, Chiwenga said ruling party officials were not used to getting criticism hence he would continue to rebuke the government’s “foolishness.”

Chiwenga also slammed Mnangagwa’s government for failing to uphold human rights.

“God does not accept you to kill people. It doesn’t matter who you think you’re. When I rebuke you like this, I know you hate me so much because you’re not used to getting rebukes. You’re used to getting people calling you, ‘mutekwa tekwa, mutakura mombe mudzi ihata’.

“You’re not used to hearing a preacher calling you foolish when you do things that are foolish. I’m going to do that.

“Take me to the courts. Take me to the law if I have committed a crime. Why haven’t you arrested me so far?

“Citizens have a right to speak their minds, their opinions, if they are falsehoods then why are you bothered.

“Let me tell you Mr Kazembe Kazembe, you’re a member of a blood cult. You’re a member of an enterprise, an institution that survives on shedding innocent blood.

“You belong to a leadership cult that has possessed this country as if it’s their private enterprise,” Chiwenga said.

Kazembe had said that government had noted, with “grave concern, a recent upsurge in rumors suggesting an imminent military coup d`etat in the country,”

“Government would like to sternly warn purveyors of this medley of falsehoods, who include characters such as Saviour Kasukuwere, Job Sikhala and a coterie of their accomplices who we are aware of, not to cry foul when the long arm of Zimbabwean law catches up with them in due course,” Kazembe said.

The minister also accused Nehanda Radio among other publications of working with these individuals to spread the rumors of an “imminent coup.”

“This narrative, which also sets an agenda for and promotes negative political activism, including coordinated fake abductions and media campaigns, has of late roped in several self-proclaimed local and international prophets.

“These include one US-based Nathan Humbryd of the so-called Miracle Ministries, Talent Chiwenga, a self-styled rabid anti-Government Harare First Street preacher, Simon Chiloh of the so-called Deeds of Christ Ministries and a few others,” Kazembe added.

Prophet Humbyrd meanwhile has reportedly called Mnangagwa “a devil worshiping fiend, whose misdeeds will catch up with him soon.”

This comes at a time when Mnangagwa’s administration is being opposed home and abroad for abusing human rights.

Recently, three main opposition MDC Alliance officials, Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were arrested, tortured and abducted by suspected state security agents. They spent this weekend at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. On Monday they were denied bail

Zimbabweans have petitioned the international community to put pressure on the government for it to release the trio. Recently human rights experts from the United Nations urged the government to release Mamombe, Marova and Chimbiri, from prison without charges. Nehanda Radio