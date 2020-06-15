Transfer rumours: Grealish, Sancho, Aubameyang, Alonso, Havertz, Ndidi

Manchester United will step up their efforts to sign Aston Villa’s English midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, in a £75m deal after being told to wait another 12 months for Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (Daily Star)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says deciding whether to sign a new deal at Arsenal is “possibly the most important” decision of his career. The 30-year-old Gabonese striker suggested the ball is in the Gunners’ court. (Telefoot – in French)

Newcastle United are interested in Chelsea’s Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso, with the 29-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge uncertain as the Blues are linked with Leicester’s English defender Ben Chilwell, 23. (Sun)

Chelsea are willing to offer £75m for Kai Havertz, but Bayer Leverkusen value the 21-year-old Germany midfielder at £90m. (Express)

Manchester United have added Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 23, to their list of transfer targets, with Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain also interested in the Nigeria international. (Express)

Arsenal are being tipped to sign Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey – and Atletico Madrid have accepted the 27-year-old will leave the club. (COPE, via Caught Offside)

The Gunners have also been given a boost in their bid for 35-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva, who wants to stay in Europe after he leaves Paris St-Germain this summer. (Caras – in Portuguese)

Arsenal have also got Reims’ Axel Disasi, 22, in their sights with his fellow French defender Dayot Upamecano, 21, likely to be too expensive to buy from RB Leipzig . (Goal, via Express)

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Chelsea are all interested in Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez. Roma will sell the 25-year-old for £36m. (Estadio Deportivo – in Spanish)

Chelsea are also considering a move for Southampton's England international goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 32. (Football Insider).