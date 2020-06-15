Rugby legend in need of US$20K for heart surgery

By Ricky Zililo

One of the country’s first black players to don the national rugby team colours after independence Zivanai Dzinomurumbi needs US$20 000 to undergo heart surgery in India.

Dzinomurumbi, popularly known as Super Ziv, was last Sunday admitted to hospital in Masvingo where he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) is spearheading a fundraising campaign for Dzinomurumbi, with the organisation’s vice-president (southern region) Martin Shone set to meet a Bulawayo-based cardiologist this morning to see how they can help the former Sables’ star before he goes to India. Shone visited Dzinomurumbi on Saturday.

Only US$1 500 has been raised so far by ZRU president Aaron Jani and vice-president Losson Mtongwiza, while former Sables’ coach Godwin Murambiwa, who coached Dzinomurumbi, chipped in with US$100.

The money will be used to cover medical bills.

ZRU issued a statement, saying it’s doing all it can to assists the former rugby star.

“What is important is to make sure that he isn’t stressed during this period. When I visited him, he was saying he feels weak. Tomorrow (today), I’m meeting with Dr Dickson, a cardiologist, to see if we can get an immediate solution before he goes to India. On behalf of Super Ziv, we’re appealing to well-wishers and companies to assist the rugby great,” Shone said in the statement.

Dzinomurumbi had been actively involved in giving back to the game that made him a household name by coaching Old Miltonians and the Matabeleland senior men’s teams. He has also worked as the Sables backline coach. The Chronicle