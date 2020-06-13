Harvest House judgement reserved… Hwende assures supporters they have lease agreement

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

High Court Judge, Justice David Mangota on Saturday reserved judgment on who should occupy the Harvest House headquarters between the MDC Alliance and the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

This follows an urgent chamber application filed by MDC Alliance to regain Harvest House (renamed Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House) following its occupation by the smaller MDC faction led by Khupe on June 4 which allegedly got assistance from the army and the police.

MDC Alliance was seeking a spoliation order that would restore their possession of the Harvest House to the main opposition party.

MDC Alliance lawyer Alec Muchadehama submitted before the judge that the eviction of their client was not lawful and peaceful based on the violent takeover of the building by state security officials.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance Secretary General, Chalton Hwende confirmed the development but rejected as propaganda reports by state media that the main opposition party had failed to produce evidence of a lease agreement.

“Good evening the High Court has reserved judgment of the second spoliation application heard this afternoon. This relates to the illegal and forced occupation of the MRT House by rebels that took place on the 4th of June.

“I have seen Zanu PF and Herald propaganda about our so called failure to produce lease agreement. This is just propaganda; before the court are also papers by a company which owns MRT House the Harvest House PVT LTD stating clearly that the MDC Alliance has the right of occupation.

“Our case is solid. I would like to appeal to our leaders not to criticise our lawyers or leadership on social media based on propaganda issued by the Mwonzora group.

“We need more support and prayers and I would like to assure everyone that we are trying our utmost best to resolve our challenges both legally and politically,” Hwende said.

Lovemore Madhuku, the rival MDC-T lawyer had earlier claimed that the MDC Alliance had failed to “even produce a lease agreement to support their case.”

According to state media, police and the army, through their lawyer admitted to have been present in during the eviction of the MDC Alliance, adding they wanted to ensure that Covid-19 regulations on social distancing were observed. Nehanda Radio