Prophet Uebert Angel’s philanthropic train continues with more food donations in 17th outing

Prophet Uebert Angel’s philanthropic train continued full steam ahead on Sunday with his charitable foundation again distributing mealie meal to those in need in Glen Norah, which is now his 17th outing.

The foundation picked Glen Norah following the invitation of Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba, who is also a councillor in the area. Gomba praised Prophet Angel’s efforts saying he was helping vulnerable families who had been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

In a video released by the Church, Gomba says; “I am here bearing witness to what Prophet Uebert Angel is doing here to support the poor. To help those that are in their homes, living to the word that they must stay inside due to the lockdown stipulations. He has supported so many families during this lockdown period and I am happy on behalf of the people of Glen Norah.”

Last Sunday the foundation again distributed mealie meal, cooking oil and kapenta fish to members of his 5000 strong Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church several parts of Harare.

The Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) was in Kuwadzana, Warren Park, Granary Branch and Madokero on Sunday targeting both church and non church members impacted by the coronavirus lockdown. Several gospel musicians included Innocent Gakaka benefited from the latest distribution.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Prophet Uebert Angel and the Uebert Angel Foundation for helping us with food aid as Gospel Artists in Zimbabwe due to the current Covid situation, we just want to say thank you Prophet, together with the rest of the artists,” Gakaka said.

In April this year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

He has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

The preacher has received praise across the political divide for “walking the talk” during a time of crisis when most churches have been conspicuous by their silence during the lockdown.

MPs Tongai Mnangagwa (Zanu PF), Tapiwa Mashakada (MDC Alliance) and Temba Mliswa (Independent) have paid tribute to the work of his foundation.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.