Julius Malema slams corruption in Zimbabwe and says “Pasi neMbavha”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Sello Malema has condemned as “evil and cruel” the corruption currently going on in Zimbabwe, alleged to be perpetuated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family and top government leaders, Nehanda Radio can report.

In a statement on his microblogging Twitter handle, the EFF leader was blunt in his criticism and said “Pasi neMbavha” (down with thieves).

“We applaud the fight against corruption and looting of public funds going on in Zimbabwe. It is cruel and evil for anyone regardless of who they are to steal money meant to help citizens fight Covid-19. There is nothing revolutionary or patriotic about thieving. Pasi neMbavha!” Malema said.

Government this week cancelled contracts with controversial Swiss medicine supplier, Drax International after the company was exposed to have been awarded contracts to supply medicines and surgical sundries worth US$60 million without going to tender.

The company, fronted by dodgy businessman Delish Nguwaya, has also been linked to Collins, son to President Mnangagwa.

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa applauded Malema for his solidarity with men and women who are fighting corruption in Zimbabwe.

“The solidarity is much appreciated CIC (Commander in Chief). Zimbabwe is facing a man-made governance crisis characterized by egregious corruption, looting and institutionalized violence.We are comforted by this fluent language of brotherhood and sisterhood. One Africa. One fight against corruption!” Chamisa wrote on Twitter in reply to Malema.

Last week, award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono expressed concerns for his life after the ruling party convened a press conference where they made veiled threats at him for exposing alleged corruption by the First Family. Nehanda Radio