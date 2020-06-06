Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Tapfuma jailed, cars forfeited

34,469

By Nyore Madzianike

Top Government official Douglas Tapfuma has been jailed for four years and had his six cars forfeited to the State.

Former Principal Director State Residences in the Office of the President and Cabinet Douglas Tapfuma
Former Principal Director State Residences in the Office of the President and Cabinet Douglas Tapfuma

Tapfuma was convicted on three counts of criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

Magistrate Esthere Chivasa had initially jailed Tapfuma for two years on each count before setting aside two years for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

Related Articles

Warrant of arrest issued for Gweru CID boss

29,402

Former Zesa CEO acquitted

17,628

I exercised my discretion: CID boss

20,069

Parirenyatwa dumps lawyers

20,210

In sentencing Tapfuma, magistrate Chivasa took into account the 10 months he spend in remand prison during his trial.

She also said the jail term was meant to send a message to would-be offenders that corruption should not be viewed as a source of income in life.

The court also said it decided to forfeit his cars as making him restitute ZIMRA $11 996 in duty would be tantamount to double punishment. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Comments