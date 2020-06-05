Alleged soldiers and police help 60 Mwonzora youths capture opposition HQ

Over 60 youths loyal to MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora have taken over the opposition headquarters Morgan Tsvangirai House Thursday evening in Harare with the help of alleged soldiers and police.
This is a breaking story…… more follows
