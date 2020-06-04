Mutsvangwa attacks Chamisa…. admits Zanu PF exploiting MDC infighting

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s former adviser, Chris Mutsvangwa has admitted that the ruling Zanu PF party, which he is a member of, is exploiting fissures in the opposition MDC before laying into Nelson Chamisa as a “careless” leader who got into power via a coup.

Speaking to the national broadcaster, ZBC on Wednesday, Mutsvangwa said Chamisa was “destructive” and he was glad to see factionalism taking the centre in the MDC Alliance.

The outspoken ZANU PF war veteran admitted the ruling party was taking advantage of the factional fights transpiring in the MDC.

“He (Chamisa) is trying to say Zanu PF is taking advantage of him. That of course is politics. If you make missteps, the other opposition will take advantage of it.

“Nelson Chamisa is dishonest and I talk from experience. I have dealt with both leaders of the MDC starting with Morgan Tsvangirai when he formed his political party (in 1999).

“I was one of the first war veterans ever to see him. Now, Nelson Chamisa is destructive,” Mutsvangwa said.

Mutsvangwa added that Chamisa grabbed the leadership of the MDC through a coup and “the law has finally caught up with him. The law of the land”.

“He is stewing in his own mess. So next time Nelson Chamisa, run a clean show. But right now he is being chased out of town,” Mutsvangwa added.

The original MDC-T has been in disagreements over who should have succeeded its late founding father Morgan Tsvangirai.

Recently, the MDC Alliance filed an application to the High Court, although it was dismissed, against the MDC-T’s recall of four legislators Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Lilian Timveous and Prosper Mutseyami by the reinstated MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.

“I am glad that other MPs are coming back to Parliament because that is where issues are supposed to be discussed. Don’t abandon Parliament. This is the institution where Zimbabweans are ruled. That is why people choose you to go to make decisions about their lives.

“You don’t abandon Parliament simply because someone was careless enough to rise by a coup within his own party and the judges have caught up with him,” Mutsvangwa added. Nehanda Radio