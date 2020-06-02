Econet donates $150 000 PPE to Gweru Hospital

By Patrick Chitumba

Midlands Province’s fight against Covid-19 has received a major boost after Econet Wireless donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth over $150 000 to Gweru Provincial Hospital isolation centre.

The donated PPE includes latex gloves and shoes, PVC overalls, face masks, and disposable surgical masks, among others.

The funds used to procure the donation were raised through public contributions to Higher Life Foundation and Cassava Smartech platforms.

Cassava Smartech regional manager, Mr Morris Chamunorwa handed over the donation to Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima.

Mr Chamunorwa said the PPE is aimed at protecting especially frontline workers.

“We have raised over $700 000 which has been distributed nationally to isolation centres in liaison with the Ministry of Health and Child Care. In Midlands the donation is going to Gweru Provincial Hospital,” he said.

Minister Mavima who is also the Midlands Province Covid-19 taskforce chairperson said it is gratifying to note that there are corporate citizens and individuals who believe in assisting when there is need to assist.

“When Cyclone Idai hit Manicaland province, Econet was at the forefront assisting the Government and the people of Zimbabwe. Through Higher life Foundation, they keep on assisting the needy people in education, social welfare and disaster management. It is indeed a very good gesture from one of the biggest corporates,” he said.

Minister Mavima said PPE is the new buzzword and represents one of the tools needed by frontline workers to fight the pandemic.

“We all must put on face masks all the time. It’s something we were not used to. It is a requirement for everyone including those on the frontline to limit chances of infection,” he said.

Minister Mavima also received a donation of food hampers from Miracle Mission Church of All Nations (MMCN) which is led by Prophet Luke Chivasa. The Chronicle