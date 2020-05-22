Platinum Queens player dies

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Platinum Queens netball club have been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of 19-year-old goal defender Maxine Muvembi on Wednesday morning. She was buried at her Chivi home yesterday.

The former Pamushana High School learner, who captained the Zimbabwe Under-17 team that participated in the Confederation of School Sport Association of Southern Africa (Cossasa) Games held in Namibia in 2018, reportedly succumbed to an aggressive tumor in the mouth that blocked her air passage.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a beautiful queen Maxine Muvembi. The young queen was recently promoted into the senior team, but did not get the chance to shine.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Muvembi family during this very dark time. May her beautiful young soul rest in peace,” wrote Platinum Queens on their social media platform.

Platinum Queens coach Simba Mlambo described Muvembi’s death as a devastating blow to the team, especially at a time that he was looking at fusing her with the senior ladies once the Glow Petroleum sponsored Rainbow Amateur Netball League resumes.

“The 2020 netball league matches were put on hold due to the national lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I still can’t believe that she is no more. The burial was so emotional for all of us. Maxine was a very talented player and it was easy to identify her while she was still at school and we were sure we were moulding a future senior national team star player, but here we are, death has robbed us of that talent. We are still trying to come to grips with her passing,” said Mlambo.

“While the games are in limbo, a Platinum Queens official said the club would likely arrange counselling sessions for the players to cope with the loss of their teammate. The Chronicle