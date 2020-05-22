Dogs owner arrested over granny biting

By Leonard Ncube

A Hwange man has been charged with criminal nuisance after his two ferocious dogs attacked a 50-year-old woman who was walking along a street with her granddaughter.

Noel Ncube (25) of H47 Lwendulu Village was arrested following the attack in March this year.

Hwange provincial magistrate Ms Sekesai Chiwundura heard that Ncube just stood and watched as his two dogs ran out of the yard and attacked Mrs Pumulo Nyoni (50) of G77 in the same area.

Ncube pleaded guilty to violating Section 46 “As Read With” Paragraph 2 (r) of the 3rd Schedule of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act “criminal nuisance. He was fined $1 000 and will be jailed for two months if he fails to pay the fine by June 30.

In addition, the magistrate slapped him with another two months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that his dogs do not bite anyone during that period.

The sentence means that Ncube’s dogs should be caged or monitored as he risks going to jail in the event, they attack any resident within five years.

Prosecuting, Mr John Chisango Mutyakaviri said Ncube did not take any action to stop the dogs, but just watched as the complainant was being attacked.

“On March 9 and around 10PM, the complainant and her granddaughter Ms Keila Siyabonga Khumalo were walking along a road near the accused’s house when two unmuzzled dogs came out of the yard running towards them. One of the dogs attacked and bit Mrs Nyoni three times on the right leg,” said the prosecutor.

He said the complainant who sustained some injuries, reported the matter to the police leading to Ncube’s arrest.

Mrs Nyoni was referred to Hwange Colliery Hospital where she was treated and discharged. The Chronicle