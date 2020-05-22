By Rest Mutore

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo believes it’s now back to square one after the suspension of football which resulted into the shift of the season.

The Premier Soccer League season was suspended few days before kick off as measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The development saw the country’s football governing body – Zifa – announcing that football can only start between August and September, albeit on consultation with the government.

And for Dodo, this coronavirus induced setback means they have to restart on their programme.

“This virus has really affected and it’s like back to square one. But we dont have an option, we need to be doing what we are doing to make sure the virus ends,” said Dodo.

Dodo made the remarks chatting with H-Metro on Wednesday during a donation of groceries to the club by Mahwindo foundation.

He said they were at an advanced stage with their preparations but believes they will bounce back as a group.

“By the type suspension came we were ready. Remember it’s the time everyone was looking forward to the start of the season.

“But I think what is important is to regroup when time comes and continue with the business and the targets,” said Dodo.

Makepekepe are among the teams who had a busy preseason coupled with a number of friendly matches.

The former champions were also been busy on the market bringing in a number of new faces.

And Dodo, then, told H-Metro that they to do their best to build combinations and a team .

He highlighted that there is a difference between a group of stars and a team.

Some of the new faces that arrived at the Green Machine include Ishmael Wadi, Richard Hachiro, Innocent Mucheneka, Tatenda Tumba, Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, Leeroy Mavhunga, Enock Karembo, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Tatenda Munditi, Wallace Magalane Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe and Tinashe Balakasi.

During this lockdown period, he said the players are working out using out individual training programmes that were given out by the technical staff.

That, however, seem to be not enough for Dodo who is looking forward to a restart when they regroup. H-Metro