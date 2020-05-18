WhatsApp Web to get Dark mode: How to enable it before release

By Yasmine Jacobs

While many users around the world are enjoying the Dark Mode on WhatsApp mobile, the popular messaging service is currently developing a Dark theme for WhatsApp web.

Many apps have jumped on the Dark theme bandwagon. According to Google, dark mode “improves visibility for users with low vision and those who are sensitive to bright light.” It’s incredible for people suffering from ‘photophobia’, which can cause bright light to trigger migraines

According to a report from Wabetainfo, the feature is still under development, but has provided a way to enable it before the official release.

So if you cannot wait until WhatsApp officially rolls it out or you are just curious as to how it looks, follow this little hack.

The trick was originally discovered by the smart Thales, a member of the WABetaInfo Discord Server Community and is easy to apply, even if you do not have the best of computer skills.

It is also worth noting that any browser is good for the activation.

Log in using the QR Code, if you haven’t done so already.

When WhatsApp Web is ready to be used, right-click outside the chat and tap ‘Inspect’.

In this video we’re going to tell you how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and even on WhatsApp Web. A lot of you have been asking us how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp and in this video we will answer that question.

The browser should now show now the console and the code of the page. Scroll at the top of the code to find the string ‘body class=”web”‘:

The “web” part is the class of the original theme – the one you are currently using. Simply replace it with ‘web dark’, confirm tapping ENTER. WhatsApp Web will use now the dark theme.

Note that you need to repeat the procedure every time you refresh the page, or when you open WhatsApp Web from a different location (for example from a new browser or from a different browser card).

In the world of updates, WhatsApp has started to roll out Messenger Rooms Shortcuts for some Android users.

It is a new Facebook service that offers users to create rooms where you can invite people (using an invite link) to join your video call. Those who join the call do not need a Facebook account.

WhatsApp has added the feature for some iOS users in the 2.20.52.6 update, after the global roll out of Messenger Rooms from Facebook.

For now, this feature is available for specific countries and users. Recent reports indicated that the Messenger Rooms feature was available in the USA, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Dominican Republic and México. More activations are set to follow soon. IOL