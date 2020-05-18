Harare Mayor praises Prophet Uebert Angel after mealie meal donations in Mbare

Harare Mayor councillor Herbert Gomba praised Prophet Uebert Angel after the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder continued his US$1 million coronavirus relief aid programme by donating thousands of bags of mealie meal to vulnerable families in Mbare, Harare on Sunday.

In April the UK based businessman/preacher pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus by aiming to feed vulnerable families during the lockdown.

He has already distributed mealie meal to many places including Chitungwiza, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and now Mbare.

On Sunday the Mayor of Harare praised Angel for leading the way saying;

“Prophet Angel started doing this well before the pandemic and has continuously given us food, helped us according to 1 Corinthians Chapter 13. God speaks about love and charity and I’m grateful that Prophet Angel is doing that. You can actually see the hand of God through his works.

“He has so far donated food to so many constituencies around Harare. And I can tell you that the Prophet is leading and as Mayor I have also seen others following in his footsteps.”

Turning to presenter Tich Mataz who was covering the handover, Mayor Gomba told him; “We have the old being fed, the young being able to have access to food. Send a clear message to the Prophet that people are happy and that they are very grateful in the works that he is doing here.”

Also present for the handover of the mealie meal at the Mai Musodzi Hall in Mbare on Sunday was the local MP Starman Chamisa (MDC Alliance), Harare North MP Rusty Markham (MDC Alliance) and Pastor Felix (representing the Uebert Angel Foundation.)

Last Sunday the opposition MDC Alliance MP for Hatfield, Tapiwa Mashakada, again praised Angel for leading the way in food relief donations “even before lockdown”. The remarks came another week after the preacher got similar praise from Zanu PF’s Tongai Mnangagwa in Harare South.

Mashakada, a former Minister of Economic Planning and Investment Promotion in the coalition government of 2009-2013 praised the philanthropic efforts of the Uebert Angel Foundation.

“I would like to thank Prophet Uebert Angel for this philanthropic gift to the people and community of Hatfield. We know that the Prophet has pioneered this programme of donating food to the needy even before the start of the lockdown period and today we in Hatfield have become beneficiaries.”

Norton’s independent MP Temba Mliswa was at a loss for words after Prophet Angel’s foundation donated over 1000 bags of mealie meal to help feed vulnerable members of his community affected by the countrywide lockdown necessitated by the spread of the coronavirus.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

According to a video posted by the church, the Mbare distribution is their 13th outing.

Prophet Uebert Angel mealie meal donations in Mbare