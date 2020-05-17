US$2.2 million interconnection scam haunts NetOne bosses

By Elias Mambo

The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (Zacc) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Serious Frauds Unit are preferring criminal charges against suspended NetOne boss Lazarus Muchenje, Acting Finance Officer Tinashe Severa and the Interconnection and Roaming manager Tawanda Sibanda, who were arrested on Friday on alleged reports of financial illicit dealings at the state-owned telecommunication company.

Sources close to the development say Muchenje and company are facing a plethora of charges including prejudicing the state of over US$2 million over an illegal interconnection scandal.

Documents in this publication’s possession reveal that in November 2019, Muchenje his acting Finance officer Tinashe Severa prejudiced NetOne of US$2,240 million “after unlawfully signing an interconnect agreement with Bankai International Private Limited, dated December 10 2019.”

Sources also say despite this being a financial scam which benefited the Neone bosses, the state is likely to also place a charge linked to a degree of terrorism amid reports the interconnection deal allowed foreigners to access private information of the locals without being detected.

Others who have been charged alongside Muchenje, Sibanda and Tevera include chief technical officer Darlington Guru, 53, innovation and product development head Spencer Manguwa, 43, acting head for legal Tanyaradzwa Chingombe, and Sharmaine Kadenhe, a legal trainee.

Source: Zim Morning Post