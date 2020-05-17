Munetsi inks new French deal

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi might still be inactive due to the abrupt end of the French Ligue 1 because of coronavirus, but he has something big to celebrate after his contract was extended by his club Stade de Reims yesterday.

According to reports from France, Munetsi has been granted a fresh deal that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Both the club and the player confirmed as much on their separate official Facebook accounts yesterday.

“Forever and eternally grateful.

“#Godofalldays#newcontract#2024,’’ wrote Munetsi, who also inserted an emoji thanking French and Zimbabwean football.

Munetsi featured in 21 matches since arriving from South African Premiership giants Orlando Pirates and provided two assists in those games, immediately winning the hearts of the Stade de Reims faithful.

A versatile player, who is equally at home in defence as he is in midfield, Munetsi is among key players new Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušic will be banking on in the national team when international matches resume.

The Warriors will be chasing glory on three fronts.

The side largely made of the foreign legion will lead the charge for qualification to the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, while their home-based colleagues had already qualified for the CHAN tournament in Cameroon when the coronavirus halted global football and sporting activities.

Munetsi’s club president Jean-Pierre Caillot said Munetsi had charmed everyone at Stade de Reims in his first season to warrant a contract extension.

Caillot said the Zimbabwean international was one of the stand-out players at their club in a season cut short by Covid-19.

“Marshall was our first recruit in the last summer transfer window. At the time, it responded to the need defined by the staff to be able to count on an athletic player capable of playing in central defence as in a midfield position.

“The recruitment cell had studied the man and the player in depth, but there is still this unknown factor linked to cultural and climatic adaptation.

“Marshall justified the confidence placed in him, his state of mind as well as his performances were remarkable. This extension validates a promising first season.

“On a sporting and human level, Marshall is one of the great satisfactions of the season. This signature touches me all the more since I know all the additional work that the player has done to seize his chance,’’ said Caillot. The Sunday Mail