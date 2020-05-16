Karenyi dismisses “false and malicious” reports that she has resigned as VP of MDC Alliance

One of the three Vice Presidents of the main opposition MDC Alliance, Lynette Karenyi has dismissed as “false and malicious” reports that she had resigned from her position.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, Karenyi said “There are false and malicious social media posts claiming that I have resigned from my position as VP of MDCA.”

“It’s not usually my policy to respond to malicious reports by certain people with hidden agendas. However I want to make it clear that the MDC Alliance is the only vehicle confronting the regime and there is no question of me abandoning that national project for which many lost their lives.

“Whilst I appreciate the role of the media to inform the nation I would appreciate it if in future the media would check with me before publishing information that is not verified. All my official announcements are usually put on my facebook page,” Karenyi said in her statement.