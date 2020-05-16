Chamisa says ‘indefinite’ lockdown “opens a treacherous avenue to arbitrary rule”

By Staff Reporter

The main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has expressed worries about President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motives in extending the coronavirus lockdown “indefinitely” because this “opens a treacherous avenue to arbitrary rule.”

In a video address at State House today, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe will continue the Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period because they are satisfied with the impact of the lockdown so far.

Chamisa who has had to deal with the abduction of three party officials including Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova this week, is suspicious of the motives.

“Whereas measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are a necessity, we disagree with entrenching arbitrary rule under the guise of fighting the pandemic. We backed previous measures because they were time-specific. Indefinite extension changes the situation in a fundamental way.

“Without consultation with us all, the indefinite extension of the lockdown opens a treacherous avenue to arbitrary rule. It indefinitely suspends the exercise of civil and political rights which are necessary checks and balances on the excesses of governmental power.

“Most authoritarian regimes are now using COVID-19 situation as an stratagem to violate rights, abuse people, esp workers, informal traders & churches. Abuse & manipulation must be fought by all progressive citizens. The greater the oppression, the greater the determination!”

On Friday Chamisa told journalists that three of their youth leaders including an MP who disappeared on Wednesday after an anti-government protest, before being found “badly tortured” on Thursday night, suffered horrific sexual abuse in the hands of their abductors. Nehanda Radio