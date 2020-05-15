Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Namibian president bans new cars for ministers

Namibian ministers and government officials have been banned by the president from buying a new car for five years so that the money can be spent on dealing with coronavirus, a tweet from President Hage Geingob’s office says.

Hage Gottfried Geingob is the third and the current President of Namibia, in office since 21 March 2015
The measure will save $10.7m (£8.8m), the tweet says. It adds that the money will instead be spent on “urgent priorities, specifically at a time when the country is dealing with the health and economic implications of Covid-19”.

The president has also capped the fuel allowance.

There have been 16 recorded cases of coronavirus in the country and no deaths. The country has a population of 2.5 million.

Every Namibian minister and deputy can get a Mercedes-Benz when they are appointed, AFP news agency says. BBC News

