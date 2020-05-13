Donated Covid-19 equipment stolen

By Mashudu Netsianda

Thieves broke into Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo and stole donated equipment which includes a compressor and borehole components.

The value of the stolen equipment could not be immediately established last night.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the theft, saying investigations were underway.

“We are investigating a theft case in which unknown suspects cut off a fence at Ekusileni Medical Centre this morning (yesterday) at around 4AM to access the premises. They stole a compressor and a water pump, which was connected to a JoJo tank and we are yet to ascertain the value of the stolen equipment,” he said.

Insp Ncube said no arrests have been made so far.

“As police, we are urging members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to inform us or contact any nearest police station,” he said.

Bulawayo acting provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo said they are still assessing the value of the stolen equipment.

“I can confirm that there is some donated equipment which was stolen at Ekusileni Medical Centre, but I cannot authoritatively give you detailed information in terms of the value of the property and the exact quantities and police are currently seized with the matter,” he said.

The stolen equipment is part of the goods donated by well-wishers to fight Covid-19.

Ekusileni Medical Centre, a brainchild of late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo, is one of the hospitals identified by Government in Bulawayo as Covid-19 treatment and isolation centre. The hospital has over the last few weeks been receiving donated equipment from various organisations and individuals.

A group of individuals, churches and the business community under the banner “I-am-4-Bulawayo-Fighting-Covid-19” is working towards mobilising US$10,5 million to fund the setting up of coronavirus testing and isolation centres in Bulawayo.

The initiative is focusing on capacitating Ekusileni Medical Centre, Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital and Mater Dei Hospital into fully equipped testing, isolation and treatment centres for Covid-19 as part of efforts to complement Government in the fight against the spread of the deadly global pandemic.

Several companies have been coming in with various equipment to be installed at the identified Bulawayo hospitals. The Chronicle