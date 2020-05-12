Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalHealthNews

South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases jump to 11 350

19,129

By Sihle Mlambo

South Africa now has over 11 000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday afternoon.

South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

No new deaths were reported, but as of Monday night, there were 206 Covid-19 deaths in the country.

Mkhize said there were 698 new infections, taking the total cases to 11 350.
More than 90% of the new cases were recorded in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape provinces – with 484 and 148 new cases, respectively.

Related Articles

Toyota sees 80% profit drop as virus wipes $14bn off car…

7,911

Lockdown arrests surge past 25 000

35,568

Fauci to warn of ‘needless death’ if US opens…

15,478

Coronavirus lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections,…

12,808

This also means that the Eastern Cape, with 1 504 infections, now has more confirmed cases than KZN, which has 1 394.

LATEST BREAKDOWN

New Deaths

New Cases

Total Cases

Total Deaths

South Africa

0

698

11350

206

Western Cape

0

484

6105

106

Gauteng

0

43

2014

22

Eastern Cape

0

148

1504

24

KZN

0

22

1394

44

Free State

0

0

135

6

Mpumalanga

0

0

63

0

Limpopo

0

0

54

3

North West

0

1

51

1

Northern Cape

0

0

30

0

The country is currently in Day 47 of its national lockdown which was instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

At the start of May, South Africa eased into level 4 of the national lockdown and allowed just over one million workers to return to work, after instituting the strict level 5 lockdown for 35 days.

In easing into level 4 of the lockdown, the wearing of cloth masks became compulsory for all who were in public. Shops are refusing to serve those who do not cover their faces.

On the last week of the level 5 lockdown, South Africa saw 1 694 new infections between April 24 and 30.

In the same period, there were 24 Covid-19 related deaths.

Mkhize said just under 370 000 people had now been tested for the virus, with the last 13 630 tests conducted over the last 24 hours.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL’s special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za IOL

Support Nehanda Radio
We need your support to deliver quality journalism. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is valuable. You can support us from as little as US$1 – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
You might also like More from author
Comments