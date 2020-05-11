Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

US VP Pence not in quarantine: spokesman

8,991

US Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and has tested negative to COVID-19, his spokesman said Sunday, after a close aide was confirmed to have been infected.

The spokesman for Mike Pence (pictured May 7, 2020) said the US vice president would go to work at the White House and was not self-isolating
The spokesman for Mike Pence (pictured May 7, 2020) said the US vice president would go to work at the White House and was not self-isolating

Pence would go to work at the White House on Monday, spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement following some US media reports that Pence would be self-isolating.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” O’Malley said.

“Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

Related Articles

Coronavirus: Zambia sex workers praised for contact tracing

26,133

Uganda reverses second-hand clothes ban

9,279

SA brewer dumps thousands of litres of beer

20,346

Baba Harare is safe – Mama Filo

19,597

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive, it was revealed on Friday, while President Trump’s valet also tested positive last week.

Top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci — who has become the trusted face of the government’s virus response — told CNN he would undergo a “modified quarantine” after testing negative and having not been in close proximity to Miller.

President Donald Trump, 73, Pence, 60, and many others at the White House are tested daily. But Trump and Pence often defy the medical experts’ guidance about wearing protective masks.

The US, which has recorded 79,500 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, has also suffered its steepest job losses in history, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April. AFP

Support Nehanda Radio
We need your support to deliver quality journalism. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is valuable. You can support us from as little as US$1 – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
You might also like More from author
Comments