RBZ offers cash reward

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is offering a financial reward for information leading to positive identification of a man appearing in a video that went viral this week on social media displaying a bundle of crisp bank notes.

In a statement issued yesterday by Reserve Bank Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya, the central bank, together with the Financial Intelligence Unit of Zimbabwe are keen to interview the man to establish under which circumstances he came into possession of the cash.

The Reserve Bank is offering an unstated financial reward to the first person who will provide the information leading to the positive identification and location of the man in the video.

In the video, the man is sitting in a vehicle bragging and showing off packaged brand new $5 notes.

Anyone with such information is urged to report at the Financial Intelligence Unit, 4th floor at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The man is also encouraged to present himself and assist in the investigation. H-Metro