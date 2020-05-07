Uebert Angel stuns his spokesman by buying him Mercedes Benz C class

Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder Prophet Uebert Angel who has been in the headlines for the last couple of months because of his charity work, this week stunned his spokesman Rikki Doolan by buying him a white Mercedes Benz C class sedan.

Doolan and wife Nichola were sent to go and buy the car from a Mercedes dealership all the while under the impression that the car was for a company that is owned by the preacher.

It was only when they arrived at Prophet Angel’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) that they were then told the car is actually theirs. Doolan took to Instagram and wrote;

“We have just been swept up by the hurricane winds and grace of the year of the Record Breaker and this remarkable giving season of prophets @uebertangel and @beverlyuangel!

“My wife @realnichola and I are so overwhelmed and speechless at this moment. It was just a ordinary day we were having working hard for the Lord as normal and then BAM!

“Prophets Uebert & BeBe Angel from nowhere gave us a astonishing gift of a beautiful and classy white Mercedes Benz C class! What manner of Grace is this! The giving hearts of our prophets, only likened to that of Christ Himself.

“We give our lives, Labour, and passion up to the Lord Jesus for His majesty reigns forever, we do it expecting no reward but that of our life in heaven…. still then … never did we expect such a gift, such a generosity in our lives, and never before have we experienced this.

“Jesus today has used His major prophets to show the world how good He is, how Loving He is, how His heart and spirit of the gift of giving in the way He gave it all for us on the cross: this is a magnificent moment for me and my wife, we will never forget, this shining light in the midst of the worldly madness.

“Our prophets are something else… if you don’t agree … then our new car will argue you. Don’t jealous us just celebrate the glory of God with us! Thank you papa and mum we love you so much 💗,” Doolan wrote on his instagram page.

The UK based businessman/preacher has been in a generous mode the whole of 2020 using his Uebert Angel Foundation to help those in need.

In January he paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

At the beginning of April, Prophet Angel pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus by aiming to feed vulnerable families during the lockdown. He has so far distributed grocery packs and mealie meal in Chitungwiza, Norton (twice), Harare South and South Africa.