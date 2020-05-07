Machete gang strikes at Maphisa mine

By Nqobani Ndlovu

A seven-member gang raided a gold mine in Maphisa, Matabeleland South province on Saturday, invoking memories of terror linked to the machete-wielding criminals.

Police confirmed the incident that occurred at Goodcow Mine where the criminals armed with a fire-arm, machetes and axes made off with 12 by 50kg bags half filled with gold ore.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the arrest of the gang members, adding that Maphisa was fast emerging as an armed robbery hotspot in the province.

“They have been arrested. Maphisa has been giving us a challenge as it is where we have been recording a number of robberies targeting mostly mines,” Ndebele said.

In January, a mine worker was shot dead while several others were injured when 10 robbers struck Antelope Milling Stamp Mine.

Police in November last year imposed a ban on the carrying of machetes following a crime wave linked to machete terror gangs.

It was extended in terms of section 14 (4) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter (11:17).

Failure to comply with the ban attracts a fine, six-month sentence or both. News Day