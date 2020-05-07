Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Machete gang strikes at Maphisa mine

24,355

By Nqobani Ndlovu

A seven-member gang raided a gold mine in Maphisa, Matabeleland South province on Saturday, invoking memories of terror linked to the machete-wielding criminals.

Machete Gang
Machete Gang

Police confirmed the incident that occurred at Goodcow Mine where the criminals armed with a fire-arm, machetes and axes made off with 12 by 50kg bags half filled with gold ore.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the arrest of the gang members, adding that Maphisa was fast emerging as an armed robbery hotspot in the province.

Related Articles

Robbers vanish with US$49k, R9k

18,226

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

39,089

Robbers in police uniform vanish with US$59 000

18,847

Bubi artisanal miner hacked by gold machete gang that…

16,020

“They have been arrested. Maphisa has been giving us a challenge as it is where we have been recording a number of robberies targeting mostly mines,” Ndebele said.

In January, a mine worker was shot dead while several others were injured when 10 robbers struck Antelope Milling Stamp Mine.

Police in November last year imposed a ban on the carrying of machetes following a crime wave linked to machete terror gangs.

It was extended in terms of section 14 (4) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter (11:17).
Failure to comply with the ban attracts a fine, six-month sentence or both. News Day

You might also like More from author
Comments