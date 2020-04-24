Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

AccidentsFeaturedNews

First Lady motorcade in fatal accident… one dead … three injured

37,164

By Nicholas Gochai

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s motorcade was Friday involved in a fatal accident in Muzarabani, Mashonaland Central province.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa writes her defensive driving test under the watchful eye of Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe safety officer Ms Tsungai Mukwaiwa in Harare
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa writes her defensive driving test under the watchful eye of Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe safety officer Ms Tsungai Mukwaiwa in Harare

The accident resulted in one death (name of casualty withdrawn as next-of-kin have not been notified), with three members of the First Lady’s security personnel reported to be seriously injured.

The three were airlifted to Harare for treatment.

Related Articles

First Lady visits heroic Mbare midwife

89,070

Auxillia Mnangagwa’s cancer programme divides Mugodhi church

27,911

Tafi Mhaka: The First Lady flew 12 531 kilometres to drink…

37,442

First Lady exposes ED, army rift

71,844

According to reports reaching Zim Morning Post, one of the cars constituting the motorcade developed breaking problems, with the driver reportedly attempting to avoid hitting the First Lady’s vehicle which was immediately in front of him.

As a result, the car swerved and overturned, in the process rolling down the mountain before it got caught by trees.

The First Lady was going to give out food and other handouts to vulnerable people living near Zimbabwe’s border with Mozambique.

No foul play is suspected.

Lately, the First Lady has been going around the country on philanthropic missions through her Charity of Hope charity organisation, attending to the needs of mostly underpriveleged members of society during this COVID-19 lockdown period.

The First Lady, who was travelling in another vehicle, is reportedly safe. Zim Morning Post

You might also like More from author
Comments