“Bedroom-roster” row turns nasty as first wife ‘harasses’ second wife

A woman who became the second wife in a polygamous marriage apparently revealed how sharing a man through a bedroom-roster is really like when she sued her husband’s first wife for threatening her with unspecified action allegedly fuelled by a fight over their husband’s attention.

Sikhathele Sibanda (35) from Makokoba suburb claimed her husband Francis Ncube (65)’s first wife Virginia Sibanda (53) who also stays in the same suburb but at different houses was apparently overwhelmed by jealousy as she suspected that she was getting more attention from their husband than her.

Sikhathele said she was living in fear of Virginia after she threatened to come to her house and “curse” her.

The dispute, centred on their husband’s attention, was heard at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Sikhathele was seeking a peace order against Virginia.

“I am a female adult aged 35 and a second wife in a polygamous marriage. I am applying for a peace order against Virginia Sibanda who is my husband Francis Ncube’s first wife.

“On 3 March this year, Virginia came to my house and threatened me for no apparent reason. This happened in the presence of our husband who she also insulted for defending me.

“She further threatened me saying she wants to come and do something at my house and I don’t know what she wants to do. She is also coming to my house in my absence and I am now living in fear as I do not know what she will be coming to do in my absence.

“It is against this background that I am pleading with the court to grant me a peace order against Virginia who is now a threat to me and my child,” pleaded Sikhathele.

In response Virginia said she was not a jealous person at all adding that she had a big heart and was also willing to live peacefully with Sikhathele.

“I am not opposed to her application. The reason why I went to her house is because I wanted to go and inquire from my husband about my medical aid card.

“I dispute that I wanted to do something at her house,” said Virginia before she extended her hand to Sikhathele in a desperate bid to make peace with her.

Presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu who was apparently touched by Virginia’s remorsefulness dismissed Sikhathele’s request for a peace order. B Metro