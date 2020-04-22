Zimra to extend TIPs for foreign vehicles

By Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it will only extend Temporary Import Permits (TIPs) for foreign-registered vehicles, which entered the country before the ongoing lockdown guidelines in line with visa extensions issued by the Immigration Department.

Under the customs and excise laws, all foreign-registered vehicles are allowed entry under a Temporary Import Permit valid for 30 days.

Most of those who came into Zimbabwe via Beitbridge, Plumtree, Forbes and Chirundu border posts have expired TIPs, which need extension.

The Department of Immigration announced recently that it would extend visas for visitors who were affected by the lockdown.

Zimra’s spokesperson, Mr Francis Chimanda said a total of 1 317 TIPs were processed with Beitbridge accounting for 1 207, Forbes 21, Chirundu 23 and Plumtree 66 vehicles between 23 and 27 March.

“We can only extend TIPs where there is proof that the applicant has enough days endorsed in the passport and has availed proof of carbon tax and insurance for one to stay in the country,” said Mr Chimanda.

“Zimra cannot extend a TIP beyond the days that the client would have been granted by the Immigration Department.

“Our clients are encouraged to use any of our emails to communicate with the office for anything to do with their expiring TIPs or any customs related enquiry. The emails must be directed to the regional office nearest the client’s residential address,” said Mr Chimanda.

He said for one to be issued with a TIP at the port of entry, they had to produce a valid passport with a valid work permit/visa/student permit/permanent residence and stamped by the Immigration Department.

In addition, the traveller is supposed to present the original copy/certified copy of the registration book and in cases where the traveller is not the owner of the motor vehicle, a letter of authority/affidavit commissioned by a Commissioner of Oaths and a copy of identity particulars of the owner.

“In addition to the above, the vehicle should be availed for a physical examination to confirm its existence and the driver expected to travel should obtain third party insurance, pay a carbon tax and road access fees,” he said.

Mr Chimanda said the consequence of violating a TIP depended on the nature of the violation which could range from a warning to a monetary fine of up to level 12 or seizure of the vehicle pending fulfilment of required conditions and processes. The Herald