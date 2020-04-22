Prudence Mabhena grateful for wheelchair repair

By Bongani Ndlovu

Afro Fusion musician Prudence Mabhena can now move around again as her electric wheelchair has finally been repaired.

Prudence, who was born with arthrogryposis, which caused her arms and legs to be severely twisted and stunted, relied on the custom-made wheelchair that was donated to her in America by a well-wisher in 2010.

However, last year in June, the wheelchair packed out leaving the musician stranded. She therefore had to rely on her friends and family to help her move around.

Thereafter, an online GoFundMe account was set up by a well-wisher in the UK, Stella Harris to try and raise over R60 000 to get the wheelchair repaired in South Africa.

Prudence Mabhena gets her hair washed while she sits in a declined position in her wheelchair

A total of £4,258, R72,386 equivalent at the time, was raised and well-wishers raised more money for Prudence to travel to Johannesburg in September last year so she could send the wheelchair to be repaired by Durban based company, CE Mobility.

Repairs started in December after some parts of the wheelchair were ordered from Sweden and some software from the United States of America. And around March this year, the repairs were completed.

Prudence then travelled to South Africa last month to collect her wheelchair with her team saying they are thankful to everyone who contributed to the raising of the funds.

“On behalf of Prudence, we’d like to thank each and every single person who donated towards this noble cause. We’d also like to thank each and every person who shared her story, retweeted and wrote an article or did an interview to raise awareness of Prudence’s plight.

“Most importantly, we’d like to thank each and every person who took the time to assist Prudence with her daily activities,” said her team in a statement.

They said the remaining funds will be used by Prudence for her upkeep and schooling as she has enrolled for ‘O’ level at King George VI School in Bulawayo. The Chronicle