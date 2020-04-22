CAPS United eye ZSE listing

By Tadious Manyepo

All football activities might have been halted but Premiership giants CAPS United have seen an opportunity to try and pursue their dream business model without pressure associated with tight deadlines.

The Green Machine, who have taken the commercial route in the running of their affairs, are already working on listing the club on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

Club vice-president, Nhamo Tutisani, revealed plans were underway for the Green Machine to list on the ZSE.

“We are implementing our commercial plan and we should say, so far so good, although the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the delay of the 2020 season, has affected us,” said Tutisani.

“As we have been saying, our thrust is on commercialising the running of our team. For years, we have been financing the team from our pockets but, we have realised the team has a lot of potential, and can be run as a business entity capable of bringing profits to the club.

“Ultimately, we want to be a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company.”

The three traditional giants of local football, Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United, have fast been losing their grip on the success ladder, especially after the coming on board of corporate-backed teams like Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle and champions FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane side have won the league title for the past three seasons. The giants have struggled to compete with these moneybags even on the transfer market.

Makepekepe are now revisiting the way they have run their institution with the adoption of a business ideology in their philosophy.

The Green Machine have invested in 22 new players, averaging 24 years, whom they want to mould into saleable professionals. Instead of going the ordinary route, of taking players into the South African and Zambian leagues, CAPS United have since turned their focus on Europe where they have recruited consultants who will be brokering deals for their players.

Midfielder Blessing Sarupinda would have become the first player to make a move after he was invited for trials in Portugal. But, he had to rush back home as fears over coronavirus grew. The Herald