Nigerian woman, 68, and her 70-year-old husband celebrate as she gives birth to twins after 43 years of trying

By Charles Mgbolu

The husband of a 68-year-old woman who delivered twins in Nigeria has told the BBC it took 43 years and three unsuccessful IVF procedures before conceiving their babies.

Noah Adenuga said their search for children had taken them to the UK and back to Nigeria and that their faith kept them going through the many years of childlessness.

As we reported on Monday, Margarett Adenuga gave birth to the twins on 14 April.

Ms Adenuga and the babies are doing well and have been discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

The 70-year-old father said he had received messages from a group of fertility doctors who have called his decision to go through IVF reckless. He insisted that the decision was private and what not the doctors’ concern.

The attending physician Dr Adeyemi Okunowo called the birth “a miracle” but was also quick to point that the couple took a huge risk going ahead with the pregnancy due to their age.

The hospital management said it wouldn’t have conducted the IVF on the 68-year-old due to her age and had only admitted her because it was a medical responsibility. BBC News