Chamisa pays tribute to veteran journalist Gift Phiri after his death

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has paid tribute to veteran journalist Gift Phiri, the Assistant Editor at the privately owned Daily News who died Sunday morning in Harare.

As reported by Nehanda Radio, Phiri was admitted at Health Point, a private hospital in Harare’s Avondale suburb and had been unwell for sometime.

“SADDENED by the passing on of a brilliant journalist Gift Phiri. What a blow to journalism & it’s future! A talented, balanced and investigative journalist. An indomitable fighter for democracy justice and human rights.Ever happy, exciting and smiling,” Chamisa wrote on his Facebook page.

“A great gift to us all.True, we are here on earth just for but such a short time.True, we are born to live, love, grow and then die.True, life is a flower. But your act was too fast and so short.

“Thank you for the great professional and personal moments we ever shared my dear bro.Rest in power GIFT THE GREAT!! Our prayers are with his wife Amai P and family,” Chamisa added.

Before his stint with the Daily News, Phiri previously worked for the UK based ‘The Zimbabwean’ newspaper run by Wilf Mbanga. He also freelanced for media houses like Al Jazeera among others.

In 2007 Phiri was arrested and spent over four days in police custody where he was assaulted and tortured over charges of publishing false stories, charges that were eventually dropped. Nehanda Radio