Khama urges fans to stay indoors

Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has lent his voice to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by urging football fans to act responsibly in these difficult times.

The Zimbabwean international is one of the most recognisable stars in the COSAFA region and has been on lockdown in South Africa since 27 March and will have to stay at home until 30 April at least.

That has meant a lot of training in the back garden as he seeks to keep fit in a bid to lead Chiefs to their first Premier Soccer League title since the 2014/15 campaign.

Chiefs are trying to hold off the challenge of Billiat’s former club Mamelodi Sundowns and hold a four-point lead over The Brazilians, though they have played a game more.

The South African league is set for a thrilling finish when football does resume on a date that has yet to be determined.

Billiat’s club Chiefs, along with their great Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, also this week pledged to donate 4 000 testing kits and protective gear to healthcare workers and law enforcement agencies on the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. — Sport24

