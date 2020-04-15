Somizi arrested, then released

Idols Judge and Metro Fm Presenter, Somizi Mhlongo, was arrested on charges of misinformation or spreading of fake news on Thursday last week.

South Africa Police spokesman, Vish Naidoo confirmed that Somizi was briefly detained at the Sandton Police Station last week Thursday after he handed himself over.

He said the reality star was released on R1 000 bail and is scheduled to appear at the Randburg Magistrate court on April 30.

Somizi was arrested after Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula laid these charges against him.

Mhlongo was live on Instagram, with Dineo Ranaka, telling her and Metro FM listeners that Cyril Ramaphosa was about to extend the national lockdown.

When Ranaka asked him how he knew about the extension, Somgaga said Mbalula told him.

The video went viral.

Somizi later apologised to South Africans and Mbalula calling his message, a bad joke. However, the apology was not enough for Mbalula, who despite the apology retaliated by opening a case against Somizi, stating that the radio presenter had violated national regulations on spreading fake news.

Mbalula denied ever sharing or leaking any government information with Mhlongo and he challenged anyone to confirm this by checking his phones. – Sowetan