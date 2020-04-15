Pogba doesn’t know Souness

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has hit back at Graeme Souness, claiming he “didn’t even know who” the Liverpool legend was.

During his role as a pundit for Sky Sports and The Times, Souness has been a vocal critic of Pogba, recently suggesting the World Cup winner would be easy to play against and also accused him of not taking his injury rehabilitation seriously.

When asked about Souness’ regular criticism, Pogba revealed he initially didn’t know who the former Reds captain was — insisting he prefers to focus on playing the game.

“I didn’t even know who (Souness) was,” Pogba said to UTD Podcast.

“I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I don’t know the face but the name (I do).

“Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of (punditry), I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about “Why they did this” or “why they did that”.

“I like to focus on football.”

Pogba also discussed his view of criticism in general, adding that he tries not to pay attention to what others have to say.

“I guess they miss me, I don’t know? I’m not someone that looks at always at Sky News,” he said.

“After the games, when I watch it again I watch the game, not the comments. When you know football, you don’t need someone to tell you what’s happening.

“Obviously what I hear when people are saying ‘Paul is doing this . . . Paul . . . Paul’ I don’t know. “One day maybe I will meet them (the critics) and ask them because I really want to know why.

“I am doing my recovery, I can be somewhere else and I hear something but I’m just doing my recovery, you know?’ If they want to speak they are allowed to speak, it’s their job to speak.

“I am used to it now. I am really used to it, it doesn’t bother me.

It’s good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff but when you play football, you know yourself. It’s what your manager and team-mates want, the rest is just talk. It’s selling stuff I think.” — Goal.com