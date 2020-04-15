Ex-Bosso star Gabriel Nyoni sharpens writing and football skills

By Fungai Muderere

Former Highlanders and Maritzburg United winger Gabriel Nyoni has seized the extended Covid-19 lockdown period in neighbouring South Africa to refine his football and writing skills.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his country’s 21-day lockdown by 14 days up to the end of this month, suggesting that the lockdown had helped limit the spread of Covid-19.

Nyoni said although he would have preferred being on the football pitch, he was grabbing the lockdown with both hands to pursue his other passion of writing.

“I do some writing and reading. I like reading metaphysics books. I am mostly looking forward to going back to the field as an improved player,” said Nyoni.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic had not affected him directly at the moment, Nyoni said it was important to protect himself and other people by adhering to the lockdown rules and regulations.

“I’m respecting the rules and regulations of the Covid-19 lockdown to protect myself and to protect the next person. Basically, what has affected another human being has also affected me despite language, colour, continent or country. It’s really important for people to take heed because people are dying,” he said.

Nyoni, who holds an honours degree in marketing from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), made his breakthrough move to South Africa last year after a solid start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer season with Caps United.

In June 2017, he published a book titled Reposition Yourself, You Are Outstanding.

“The inspiration behind the penning of the book was to do something different. I was sharing with my fellow youths and young people on the principles of success; the principles that have made me who I am and on the same principles that will take me where I want to go.

“It was all about fighting the stigma that soccer players are not academically gifted and they can’t do anything besides playing the game,” he said.

Nyoni revealed that he will enroll for a masters degree and PhD after hanging his football boots.

“Football can take you places and I don’t know as yet the particular country where I will enroll to further my studies. I don’t want to take the risk of enrolling now because I might end up playing in Europe or in Zimbabwe again. But as soon as I get settled, I will definitely further pursue my academic journey,” Nyoni said. The Chronicle