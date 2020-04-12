Bosso get US$15 from TV rights

By Mehluli Sibanda

HIGHLANDERS FC only pocketed US$15 from television rights for the 2019 season from the Premier Soccer League’s deal with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

According to the 2019 inflation-adjusted audited financial statements presented by Highlanders treasurer Donald Ndebele to members at a poorly attended meeting recently, Bosso got a measly amount of just $383.

That amounts to US$15,32 according to the inter-bank rate pegged by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

As presented by Ndebele, in 2018, Highlanders got $13 616 from the same deal.

ZBC took over rights to broadcast PSL matches in 2018 following the expiry of the deal between the country’s top flight league and SuperSport at the end of 2017.

SuperSport, a South Africa-based Pan-Africa group of television channels had the rights to broadcast PSL matches from 2012 to 2017.

Under the deal, SuperSport broadcast the fixtures via all platforms, including television, mobile and internet through sub-Saharan Africa and the adjacent islands.

Highlanders received $2 201 172 from their NetOne sponsorship and a further $234 316 from Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance for the 2019 season.

From gate takings, Highlanders collected $1 616 124 with the club’s total revenue for 2019 being $6 601 103.

Highlanders got $258 710 from their biggest fixture against Dynamos, a match Bosso won 1-0 on 16 June. Sunday News