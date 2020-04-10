3 251 netted in police lockdown blitz

A police clampdown on motorists and pedestrians loitering in the country’s cities in violation of lockdown regulations yesterday netted 205 offenders, bringing the total number of people arrested for various misdemeanours since last week to 3 251.

Yesterday’s offenders were arrested for violating Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020.

Police are seeking to de-congest major urban centres following a notable increase in traffic flow in the second week of the national lockdown.

Statistics from the police show that police in Manicaland recorded 94 arrests on that particular day, while 40 were arrested in Harare.

In Midlands, police arrested 36 offenders, while Mashonaland East and Matabeleland North recorded eight arrests each.

Police in Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central arrested five people each, while four were arrested in Matabeleland South.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said authorities would not rest until people complied with the lockdown measures.

“We noticed that more people were loitering in cities and towns throughout the country and deployed our officers to arrest the defiant individuals,” he said.

“On the first day of our blitz, we arrested a total of 205 motorists and pedestrians who were loitering in the urban centres in our provinces.

We will continue arresting them until there is compliance.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said most of the offenders were fined, while some were sent to court depending on their personal circumstances.

“Some have been taken to court and it is encouraging that the courts have convicted and sentenced others,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police managed to arrest 102 people for other offences related to the lockdown.

Six were arrested over unsanctioned gatherings, five for illegally opening bars and drinking in public while 34 were arrested over traffic offences.

Police arrested 57 others for miscellaneous offences. The Herald