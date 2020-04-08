Vaka launches groceries supply to Zimbabwe in partnership with Canaries Groceries Zimbabwe

United Kingdom based building materials supplier, “Vaka Building Materials and Hardware” has introduced a Grocery and medication service for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to help families with getting food to their loved ones from the diaspora.

Customers in the diaspora can now pay for groceries to be delivered in Harare with a view to grow within the next 2 weeks to supply Gweru and Bulawayo

Speaking to Nehanda Radio about the new product range, the CEO of Vaka, Tapiwa Kundoro said;

“This is an innovative opportunity for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to buy food for their loved one’s home and get it delivered in the comfort of their homes especially with the Covid 19 people should stay indoors.”

“Customers can buy hampers or individual groceries for their loved ones.

“We want to make sure that loved ones at home always access to food and medication, through this home delivery service we will deliver groceries within 24 hours of ordering,” Kundoro added.

Vaka is an official agent for many Zimbabwean based building materials suppliers that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Impipower, Metrotile, Duraworld, Grapnote Steel Lafarge and many more.

With branches in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo and a distribution network that supplies all over Zimbabwe, Vaka has helped many Zimbabweans in the diaspora to build homes back in Zimbabwe.

To find out more about these products or buying building materials you can contact Vaka on +447858946317 or visit www.vaka.co.zw