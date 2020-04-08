Kennedy Kaitano: Morgen Komichi is not the 2014 chairman of the MDC-T

By Kennedy Kaitano

So, the Supreme Court has ruled that the MDC-T must revert to its 2014 or 2016 structures, is that correct? My recollection is that Lovemore Moyo, not Morgen Komichi, was the then Chairperson of the MDC-T, and only resigned in 2018.

So if the Court ordered the MDC-T to return to its 2018 structures, why does Komichi think he is the Chairman. And why does Advocate Douglas Mwonzora concur with that fraudulent claim by Komichi. Or was it the Court which mentioned Komichi by name in its judgement?

This revelation about Komichi imposing himself as Chairman of the MDC-T before the demise of Morgan Tsvangirai, or the Courts imposing him as such, should be exposed and stopped.

And Advocate Mwonzora is expected to be a legal guru who should understand better and for him to really call Komichi chairman is mischievous.

Mr. Lovemore Moyo is still alive, and very much part of the 2014 MDC-T structures. Dr. Thokozani Khupe must call Advocate Mwonzora and Mr. Komichi to order.

Slow down Advocate Mwonzora and Komichi, you have already prostituted the Supreme Court judgement by claiming that Komichi was the chairman of the MDC-T in 2014.

Your hands are dirty, gentlemen, and through your mischievous utterances, you may have rendered the Supreme Court judgement null and void.